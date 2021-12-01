COAL TOWNSHIP — A single mother of two who recently lost her job turned to the Salvation Army this year for assistance.
Taylor Lauro, 29, of Coal Township, said she was working as a direct care aide at Focus Health in Selinsgrove until the business unexpectedly closed in October. After weeks of job seeking, she finally found another job at the U.S. Post Office.
“It has definitely been a struggle,” said Lauro. “I was putting applications in. Everybody says they’re hiring, but I wasn’t getting any calls back. I just did my training for the post office so I’ll be starting that soon.”
She reached out to the Salvation Army and will be a recipient of the Here. For Good. campaign. She has a three-year-old daughter and a son who turns five on Saturday.
“My daughter has special needs, so she would like anything that’s stimulatory,” said Lauro. “My son is into superheroes. He’s not really picky. As long as he can battle, he’s happy.”
She said she is thankful for the Salvation Army.
“They do a heck of a lot for everybody,” said Lauro. “Between food and presents and bike donation, it absolutely really helps. It makes the kids happy and I appreciate it.”
The 2021 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.1 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Today’s donation total is $350, thanks to $50 from Leona Stretansky of Selinsgrove, $150 from Diversified Construction of Selinsgrove, $150 from Meck-Tech Inc. of Selinsgrove and $250 from an anonymous donor.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For. Good Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.