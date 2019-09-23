LEWISBURG — Elijah Russell rode west on the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail, turned and pedaled east, popping the front wheel into the air and riding along as easily as if both tires were rubbing macadam.
Russell, a home-school student who lives in the Milton Area School District, is one of three members of the Buffalo Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team. It is a brand new scholastic racing team open to students of the Mifflinburg, Milton and Lewisburg school districts. The five-race season began this month.
“It sounded really fun so I tried it out,” Russell said.
Buffalo Valley Composite is one of 45 teams — and certainly among the smallest — competing in the statewide Pennsylvania Interscholastic Cycling League (PICL).
Coaches Alan Marchiori and Brian Auman agreed to launch a team following a presentation about the league earlier this year by Mike Kuhn, PICL executive director and a founder of the unPAved of the Susquehanna Valley gravel race that returns to Lewisburg in October.
“I’m a mountain-biker. I see a lot of older riders but I don’t see a lot of young people getting into the sport. I ran cross-country in high school. What I wouldn’t have given to have this opportunity,” said Auman, head coach.
The coaches recruited three boys and will hold firm on that count this season, hoping to expand the number of boys and girls next season. Practices began in the summer on and off the rail-trail.
PICL is open to boys and girls in grades 6 through 12. Teams are divided among varsity and junior varsity members along with divisions for freshmen and the younger grades. The first event was Sept. 7-8 in Gettysburg. Other races are in Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Allentown and Elkton, Maryland. Distance varies by age-level, from about 6 to 7 miles and up, Marchiori described. The courses are similar to rolling golf courses and some single-track trails, Auman said.
Buffalo Valley Composite is sandwiched by established teams based in Danville and State College. Marchiori, team director, estimated the Danville team has about 40 riders.
“I would like to see the model Danville has where it’s associated with the school just like all the other sports — soccer, football — so kids can have the option to do it with the school’s support,” Marchiori said.
Mason Young, 14, a Lewisburg Area High School freshman, finished in 8th place out of 80 riders in the season’s first event, according to results posted on the PICL website. Young had competed with the Danville team before joining Buffalo Valley Composite this season since it’s closer to home.
He said he’s always had a love of racing, beginning with all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes.
“I saw there was a team nearby and I just wanted to get into the sport. As soon as I did that first race, I fell in love with it,” Young said.
For more information about the Buffalo Valley Composite Mountain Bike Team, visit www.bvmtb.org.