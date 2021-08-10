From the surface, a hole that developed along part of Route 901 in Coal Township doesn't appear to be much. Upon closer inspection, it has the potential to be a big problem.
The beach ball-sized hole covers part of the shoulder of the driving lane and stretches into the berm. The underground subsidence spreads more than six feet down and also goes back under the road many use as a shortcut from Route 61 in Coal Township to Route 54 in Mount Carmel Township.
Route 901 closed just before 11 a.m. Tuesday due to the subsidence. According to PennDOT, the road reopened around 3:35 p.m.
The county EMA and PennDOT both said in separate releases drivers should use Route 61 and Route 54 to detour around the incident near Excelsior in Coal Township.