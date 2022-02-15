SUNBURY — The owner of an incoming industrial hemp manufacturer expects at least 400 jobs by the time it reaches full production in summer 2023.
On Tuesday, Sivana Converting LLC CEO Soheil Shahrooz gave a tour to U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12, and other local officials of the 350,000-square-foot space that once housed the former Sunbury Textile Mill facility, previously owned by Glen Raven Custom Fabrics LLC. The first phase of the project is expected to start with 50 jobs when production starts in June.
Sivana will be a bio-degradable company for to-go containers, cups, plates, utensils and corrugated boxes. The goal is to produce 100 percent hemp-based products, using about 70 farmers in Pennsylvania as the suppliers, said Shahrooz.
"What attracted us to Pennsylvania is obviously the love and guidance we've gotten since we entered and the hemp farmers here," said Shahrooz. "We know they're all looking for more of a reliable source to take their product. After the whole CBD craze died down and the farmers took a major hit, we thought it would be a good fit for us to come in and partner with local farmers to produce our product, get it out there and introduce a 100 percent bio-degradable product that will hit the market and be earth-friendly."
In July, economic developer DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy) announced Sivana Converting as the newest business on the 57-acre site, joining Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC. The former textile facility closed in August, leaving 110 employees without jobs. The owners donated the facility in December to DRIVE, an economic development council serving Northumberland, Union, Snyder, Montour and Columbia counties.
The facility had been operating in Sunbury for 66 years. For the last 20 years, the Sunbury facility has been exclusively licensed to produce North Carolina-based company Glen Raven’s Sunbrella fabrics for outdoor/indoor furniture markets.
The two-phase project will start with to-go containers, cups, plates, straws and corrugated boxes. The first phase will start with 50 employees in the first month. Once production reaches 100 percent in 2023, if everything goes according to schedule, the goal is to add another 300 employees, said Shahrooz.
"Once we go to phase two, that's where we're bringing technology that we are introducing to the market, which will allow us to convert raw hemp," he said. "We can use it in our products and we'll be able to palletize it and sell raw hemp as well."
The machinery has not arrived at the facility yet. Orders are in place and production should begin by June, he said.
Phase two will require a 60,000-square-foot machine, so Shahrooz said the company will either have to find a secondary location or expand on the current property, he said.
Two major goals are to keep all supplies and services from within state; and to hire as many former Glen Raven employees as possible, he said.
Keller thanked Shahrooz for his investment in Pennsylvania.
"There's a lot of opportunity," said Keller. "It's great they're looking here in Sunbury, right here in the heart of Pennsylvania. We have people who are very hardworking, very thoughtful, and local farms around here. You look at the whole supply chain they're looking to create, to bring the product in to have production right here, I think it will be a great success story of how we can take a place and repurpose it for the benefit of the community."
Jennifer Wakeman, the executive director of DRIVE, said she is glad that Congressman Keller came to see what Sivana is doing.
"It has a lot of great things going for it, and I'm excited for what they're planning to do," said Wakeman. "It's a process, but we'll see them grow over time. They know how to make this work. Hemp can be a large industry for this area. I think we're going to get a spotlight shined on us for all the right reasons."
Wakeman said DRIVE does not "pick and choose" partners.
"We have a building, we well it to someone, but sometimes it's better than you can hope for," she said. "I think that's how we feel about Sivana."
In addition to Keller and Wakeman, the tour was also attended by Keller's district director Ann Kaufman; Jeff Cole, the office manager of state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108; DRIVE office/project manager Timothy Hippensteel; and investor Frederick W. Kluck, regional manager of the Upper Susquehanna Ben Franklin Technology Partners.