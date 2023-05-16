Six candidates will move forward in the Milton Area School Board race to the November election, according to unofficial election results in Northumberland and Union counties.
Incumbent Joel Harris won the Republican nomination for one Region I seat. He ran unopposed, gathering 295 votes.
In the race for two Region II seats, incumbent Christine Rantz with 242 votes and newcomer Amy Waldron with 207 votes won the Republican nomination. Waldron with 136 votes and newcomer Lara Dick with 104 votes won the Democratic nomination.
They beat out newcomer Jason Radel with 74 votes on the Democratic ticket and 79 votes on the Republican side. Dick and Anthony Beachel each had 168 votes each on the Republican side.
In the race for two Region III seats, former School Board Director Kevin Fry with 180 votes won the Democratic nomination. Fry with 421 votes and incumbent Eric Moser with 550 votes won the Republican nomination.
They beat out Amy Hoey with 397 votes.
The Region III votes tallies are a result of both Northumberland and Union counties.