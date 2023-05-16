Six candidates will move on to the general election in November for the Warrior Run School Board race, according to unofficial election results in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties.
In the race for one seat in Region I, incumbent Tamara Hoffman with 103 votes secured the Democratic nomination and Miranda Bailey with 241 votes secured the Republican nomination. Hoffman was unopposed on the Democratic ticket and had 214 votes on the Republican tickets.
The Region I seat results are from both the Northumberland and Union counties elections.
In the race for one seat in Region II, Jennifer Rempe secured both the Democratic and Republican nominations. Rempe had 61 votes on the Democratic side and 274 on the Republican side, edging out incumbent Douglas Whitmoyer, who had 186 votes on the Republican side.
In the race for two seats in Region III, Lisa Miller with 72 votes and incumbent Linda Shupp with 153 votes secured the Democratic nomination. Shupp with 367 votes and Aaron Milheim with 388 votes secured the Republican nomination.
The Region III seats are from both the Northumberland and Montour counties elections.