SUNBURY — Five incumbents and one newcomer are unchallenged as they seek seven open seats on Milton Borough Council in the May primary election, according to paperwork filed this week in the Northumberland County Board of Elections Office in Sunbury.
Borough President Jamie Walker is seeking the Republican nomination for a four-year term in the Milton Second Ward. Councilman Dale Pfeil is seeking a two-year term in the Milton Third Ward, Councilwoman Jennifer Mabus is seeking a two-year term in the Milton Fourth Ward, Councilwoman Cindy Fawess is seeking a four-year term in the Milton Fourth Ward, and Councilman Charles Swartz is seeking a four-year term in the Milton Fifth Ward.
Newcomer Kevin Scheimreif is seeking a four-year term in the Milton Third Ward. Councilman John Pfeil is not seeking another term.
Borough Vice President Joe Moralez in Milton First Ward did not file paperwork to be on the ballot. No one else filed paperwork for the position.
All candidates will be on the Republican ballot.