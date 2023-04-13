Six bridges throughout Snyder County will undergo repairs beginning Monday, April 24.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has hired New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co. to work on the bridges, including adding an epoxy overlay, a protective coating on the concrete surface, milling, resurfacing and pavement markings.
The six bridges are at Pine Swamp Road in Beaver Township; Paxton Street and Furnace Road in Paxtonville; Middle Creek Road in Penn Township and Globe Mills Road in Middle Creek Township, and Oriental Road over Mahantango Creek in Mount Pleasant Mills.
Work will be performed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.
Work on this project is expected to be completed in June.
— MARCIA MOORE