DANVILLE — An incoming first-grade student organized a donation drive for local firefighters in Danville.
Kayla Schreck and Chris Armstrong, the parents of Paisley Armstrong, 6, of Danville, took their daughter with them every year when they donate a case of water to Goodwill Hose Company in Danville, but this year Paisley took the lead and told her parents she wanted to go bigger this year.
“Paisley wanted to do something for the local firefighters, EMS and police after the recent fires in Danville,” said Deanna Force, public information officer for the Danville Fire Department. “She talked to her mom Kayla and they came up with the idea to hold a water/gatorade/snack drive.”
“I am very proud of her,” said Kayla Schreck. “She is a little girl who is constantly asking to help people and wants to go beyond. For her to want to do this for her community I am so proud of her.”
Paisley just finished kindergarten at Danville Primary School.
The official start date was scheduled to be June 19, but word got out and donations have been coming in. Someone showed up with a full truck bed full of water and snacks, said Schreck.
Over last weekend, Paisley visited the Goodwill Hose Company during their Chicken BBQ to drop off the first donation and then stopped in at the Friendship Fire Company for the second donation.
Paisley said that firefighters especially get hot and hungry when fighting fires so they need food and water. They are making their next donation at the East End Fire Company on June 16.
“We have been so overwhelmed with donations,” said Schreck. “We have been making donations already.”
Paisley had a goal of 10 cases of water, which she already achieved. They will continue to collect through the summer.
“She wants to keep going,” said Schreck. “She wants to go big or go home.”
Paisley’s grandfather was a firefighter and the family has close loved ones who are first responders, she said.
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger said she has yet to meet Paisley but he appreciates her efforts. She deserves the recognition, he said.
“It’s hard to put words into it,” said Buckenberger. “It’s amazing and so much appreciated by my department. This young girl has taken the time at that age to reach out to us and do what she’s doing. It’s such a great thing.”
According to the Facebook event page, donations can be dropped off on the porch at 341 E. Front St., Danville.
The event page with more information can be found on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/2g1jA6tD1.