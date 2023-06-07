LEWISBURG — A recent skydiving experience inspired the advice that the class president of the Lewisburg Area class of 2023 gave to her fellow graduates on Tuesday night.
Madeleine Still was one of 152 members of the class during the high school’s 158th annual commencement ceremony at Sojka Pavilion at Bucknell University. She said it took 25 minutes over the weekend to reach 10,000 feet before the airplane door opened and she jumped — there was no turning back.
“In one second, I understand why skydiving is beloved by so many: it was pure bliss. I was flying,” said Still. “All that fear I had pent up. I realized the point of maximum danger was the point of minimum fear. I asked myself, ‘Why were you scared the night before? What do you need that fear for?’ To everyone here tonight: throw away the fear.”
Still said not to be afraid to get a bad grade, to make a mistake in a game, or to ask out a crush.
“Push down the voice that says you can’t do it, because you can,” she said. “Big or small, every step you take is a step closer to truly living. Whatever you’re thinking about doing, it’s going to be an uphill battle. Fear will try to bring you down. Sometimes you will even lose, but get up, brush yourself off and try again.”
There will always be another challenge, she said.
“Don’t stress about the what-ifs,” said Still. “Live in the present because the future is unknown.”
Valedictorian Marissa Paul said the graduates are about to open the door to the next room of their lives.
“The entrance into this room can be daunting,” said Paul. “After all, it’s completely empty and seemingly endless.”
She encouraged the students to see the room as full of potential that can be filled with whatever makes them happy.
“No matter how far away we get from one another, we’ll still have our memories of being together,” she said. “Lewisburg will still be the home of our childhood.”
Greenly Gearhart, the student speaker selected from SUN Area Technical Institute, said their freshman year was cut short and their last four years were rarely normal due to COVID-19.
“The class of 2023 didn’t really get that full four-year experience to be together, but we’re all graduating today, which is amazing,” said Gearhart. “This was made possible by our loving and supporting teachers and staff, and for giving us the knowledge we needed to succeed.”
Salutatorian Sophia Martin said she has been emotional as her senior year came to an end. She said she started thinking about how the teachers, coaches and staff did so much for them.
“As I look back on my high school experience, I do not characterize it by the work I did, the grade I got, or really anything I was taught — apologies to my teachers for that last one,” said Martin. “I instead think of all the people who came into our lives. Whether we believe at the time their impact is big or small, they all matter, they all make a difference, especially the ones you least expect.”
Martin said the class should appreciate everyone surrounding them that influenced their lives.
“As we go into the future, wherever life may lead us, just remember you are not alone,” said Martin. “Behind each one of us are many people who care. Even if you don’t notice them, know they are there.”