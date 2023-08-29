LEWISBURG — Administrators at Evangelical Community Hospital, reported on Monday that there has been a slight increase of patients and staff members testing positive for COVID-19 in August, comparatively to the months before.
"Daily numbers, however, continue to remain low, and those testing positive are placed under isolation precautions," said Curtis Yeager, associate vice president of quality, safety, & risk management at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Asked about the presence of the new COVID variant, Eris or EG-5, Yeager said, "the hospital receives specimens for COVID-19 testing from locations within the hospital, urgent care, and outlying primary and specialty care practices.
"While the lab tests for positive results," he explained, "it doesn’t test for variant. All positive COVID-19 results are sent to the Pennsylvania Department of Health as required."