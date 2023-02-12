ALLENWOOD — Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland continues to draw big crowds for its Creature Feature events.
On Saturday, Chewy the Sloth, made an appearance to hundreds of spectators who visited the popular Allenwood attraction.
According to Peeling’s Reptiland, two-toed sloths are found in Central and South America.
Sloths spend most of their lives hanging upside down in the treetops and seldom move, according to Reptiland officials.
“Sloths are my favorite animals,” Jacob Gardner, 7, of Hughesville, said. “I am having fun seeing this.”
Katheryn Allen, zoological manager at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, said the creature features at Reptiland are a huge hit with fans.
“People love this and love to come and see what we are showing,” she said. “It’s always a fun day for people.”
Willow Whipple, 4, of Hughesville, also loved seeing the sloth, although the animal barely moved.
“It’s fun to see,” she said.
Lundyn and Emi Huyck, both 4, of Muncy, came to visit Reptiland and see all the animals.
“It’s so neat to see all of this,” Lundyn Huyck said.
The zoo is partnering with Lake Tobias Wildlife Park to bring the animals that wouldn’t normally be seen at Reptiland, officials said.
“We are happy to offer the Creature Feature events for people to come and see,” Allen said. “People are out enjoying themselves and having a good time.”
Next up on March 11 is the Black and White Ruffed Lemur.
Named for their two-tone appearance, Varecia variegata are black and white; their hands, feet, tails, faces, and heads are typically black, with a distinctive white ruff around their necks, according to Reptiland.