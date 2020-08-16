LEWISBURG — Bucknell's Small Business Development Center is enlarging its services to help small businesses find and apply for heretofore hard-to-find grants — CARES Act money — intended to help businesses survive during the pandemic.
The SBDC, until the pandemic hit, did not offer as a service finding those small business grants.
"We didn't do that, not specifically," said Steven Stumbris, president, SBDC. The reason was that until the full impact of the pandemic could be understood by federal officials, and the subsequent enactment of the CARES Act, state and county small business grants "were exceedingly rare," Stumbris said.
Stephen Knepp, president and CEO of API (Architectural Precast Innovations), of Middleburg, said the SBDC helped him navigate through the process of buying the business in 2015. "I didn't know how to do that," he said on Thursday.
They provided guidance and support, Knepp said. "Then, when COVID came along, we remained in contact. "They were beneficial in telling me what was out there in terms of grants, and what was available. After that, they were supportive in helping us fill out the paperwork and doing all the necessary follow ups."
API did get a Payroll Protection grant, he said, "and SBDC helped us understand how to go about that."
Nicholas Gilson, CEO, Gilson Snow, also said "we received a PPP grant. The SBDC has been a continued resource for Gilson over the years, both when times are really good, and when things are difficult. And that's what I wanted to see from an organization that is helping economic development in the region."
SBDC helps with applications, responding in the right way, Gilson said. "But they are most important in getting us information. We used to struggle with not getting information fast enough; now there is too much all over the place. The SBDC helps us get the right information we need in a timely manner."
Through the years businesses would call SBDC asking about grants, and the answer would be that they are very rare and "extremely hard to apply for. Grants have usually been for cutting edge research and there is a lot of competiton," Stumbris said.
But today, he added, and over the last few weeks," there actually are grants to support businesses as they re-open and recover from the effects of shutting down."
At the state level this is CARES money, there is a Pennsylvania COVID relief grant for small businesses, and these grants are funded by federal monies.
Similarly, the county relief grants fall under the COVID 19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance Program.
"Several counties throughout our region are using CARES money that they received through county relief block grants and the counties are using these in a variety of ways," Stumbris explained. These counties are setting up grant programs (see list) for small businesses.
So far Union and Montour counties have grant programs, Stumbris said, "that small businesses and other entitites can apply for."
Northumberland County has released an assessment form, which is not necessarily an application for a grant.
Northumberland County commisisoners are using the asessment form to help understand the needs of small businesses and other entities in the county.
But there are specific eligibility guidelines and ways to apply for these grants, and that's where SBDC can help.
The state grants — and federal grants — are now in the second round of accepting applications, Stumbris explained.
The second round began Aug. 10 and be open to applications through Aug. 28.
The first round ended in July; DCED has released the number of grants approved in each county, without details of what those businesses are. In Union County, 11 businesses received a state grant; 15 in Northumberland County; 5 in Montour County; 9 in Snyder County.
"This second round is going to be the final round for that statewide small business grant program," he said.
How SBDC helps
Everything is done virtually, Stumbris said. "Many of our clients had to shut down and are now re-opened on a very limited basis. We are meeting with clients at a rapid pace, but doing it back-to-back-to-back, but doing it via Zoom meetings. That is our primary tool."
Someone calls SBDC, needs help. Needs money.
"The first thing we ask is what is their status with their current lender?" Stumbris said. "What is their relationship with the bank that they have been working with already. In the first days of the pandemic, when businesses like restaurants had to close, we would initially say 'work with your vendor, can you ask for a deferment or some kind of extension or other alternate arrangement to make sure your cash flow is not just all going out."
In many cases, there was an understanding by lenders that businesses would go out of business unless there was an arrangement.
"Fortunately in this area we have local community banks, that are not just there to collect rents," he said. "They are there to support the health of the community for the long term. That is a strength of the Valley."
To get help from SBDC, you have to be a client, Stumbris said. "But the process of becoming a client, the intake process is seamless and quick. Our clients at SBDC are those that are operating a small business, defined as under 500 employees. That's pretty much anyone in our region. Or someone who is seeking to start a business. Becoming a client is quick and painless," Stumbris said.
The state has put together a consise site for information. Go online to: pabusinessgrants.com.