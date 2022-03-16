LEWISBURG — During a time when many businesses struggled amid the pandemic, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Bucknell University has helped dozens of businesses launch.
As the organization celebrates National SBDC Day on Wednesday, it continues to help businesses start, grow, and prosper for more than 40 years in the Valley, including 40 new local businesses that opened in the past year. Its newest Startup Danville has served 15 entrepreneurs and created over 50 jobs in the Danville area.
Under the direction of Steve Stumbris and his staff, SBDC provides a plethora of services such as one-on-one sessions assisting with business issues including new business proposition, shaping business plans, funding opportunities, among other things.
They've been able to do it all mostly by working remotely. That will soon change. Stumbris said April 13 will mark a return to in-person monthly events.
“Bucknell’s SBDC is a real stand-out,” said Stumbris, director of SBDC at Bucknell, one of the first SBDC programs nationally. Sponsored by us Small Business Administration (SBA), Bucknell’s SBDC is marking its 40th year. They are one of 16 universities that have an SBDC.
“We harness resources and intellectual capacity of the university,” Stumbris said. “It takes hardly anything for a business owner or aspiring entrepreneur to connect with us. They just need to ask for assistance.”
In 2021, the Pennsylvania SBDC delivered more than 90,000 hours of no-fee consulting. Since 1980, the state’s SBDC helped raise more than $4.49 billion in start-up and expansion capital for more than 35,422 companies, and sell $13.29 billion worth of Pennsylvania products and services globally.
Stumbris said the pandemic impacted SBDC operations much as it did businesses where you had in-person operations we had a similar impact.”
Abrupt shifts to remote operations did not stop their mission. “We had to very quickly develop to shift our capacity to serve businesses.”
He said their need was greater than ever. In Spring 2020 SBDC shifted from in-person meetings and workshops to all virtual.
“Of course in any transition there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” he said.
Stumbris said he is proud of his team's resilience and Bucknell student consultants composed of six professionals and expert advisers. Three times as many student consultants work with SBDC.
He said webinars still remain. “It’s a blend,” noting some clients appreciate that and helped expand their reach. “If you look at the pros and cons of the remote work, we have gotten better in our ability to serve.”
“A new big trend is new business formation.” referenced the “great resignation.” “Many of them indeed did act on that. A parallel trend.”
Stumbris said new business licenses in Pennsylvania rose. “The rates of new business formation are up pretty dramatically during the pandemic”
2019-2020 business formation across Pennsylvania was up 26 percent pre-pandemic. Since then “almost a quarter more.” He noted the number of businesses created during and through the pandemic. He is interested to see if that trend continues.
Stumbris gave kudos to those willing to leap toward business ownership, noting a resiliency in entrepreneurial spirit. “Let's hear it for the entrepreneurs who kept at it," he said.
Types of business created through SBDC a “wide variety. Absolutely what SBDC is for,” according to Stumbris. Pre-venture, startup, long-standing businesses across different industries
The only statewide, nationally-accredited program providing one-on-one consulting, training, and technical resources to empower new and existing businesses, Stumbris said Lewisburg is a “microcosm” of what SBDC does. “Small manufactures, agriculture producers.”
Success
Lewisburg’s mayor, Kendy Alvarez has a long history with SBDC dating to her childhood. Her father was a business consultant who attended Bucknell and got his start through SBDC. Alvarez said she “grew up” in her father's office doing filing, other general duties.
Lead organizer for “One Million Cups Susquehanna Valley,” a free program designed to educate, engage and inspire entrepreneurs around the country, Alvarez said she does classes on social media and other introductory lessons.
“I think there should be more communal resources. Like, learn, teach, do,” Alvarez said. One Million Cups has grown to more than 160 communities, according to their official website.
Alvarez said as she develops newer personal skills that is shared with new members who are part of SBDC.
“We try to build community among entrepreneurs so they’ll have access to one another,” said Alvarez. “When you look at Lewisburg as a whole one of the big benefits we have in our relationship with Bucknell is SBDC.”
She said ways the region supports entrepreneurship do not normally happen in rural communities. Alvarez said it was “because we have the support of Bucknell.”
Alvarez said something particularly is special about the area. “Contrary to what people think, SBDC’s service area spans well beyond Lewisburg and the resources that are provided - which are free — are available to anyone in those areas.”