About nine Snyder County voters who voted in Washington Township between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. were given the wrong ballot, Commissioner Joe Kantz said.
Across the county line in Union County, several ballot scanners malfunctioned at some precincts but did not impact the vote count.
In Snyder County, Judge Michael H. Sholley alerted poll workers to the error before he and his wife cast their vote in Washington Township, Kantz said.
He said the error was made because in prior primaries the ballots for the Democrats had a red stripe and the Republican ballot had a blue strip. This year, the colors were switched.
Although elections officials know who voted during that timeframe when the wrong ballots were handed out, Kantz said, they were unable to retrieve those votes because the new voting machines automatically shuffle votes once they are cast.
“The good thing is that, for the most part, most candidates have cross-filed,” he said.
The only competitive race on the Washington Township ballot was for Judge of the Court of Common Pleas between Lori Hackenberg and Brian Kerstetter. The candidates appeared on both Republican and Democrat ballots. The race for Selinsgrove Area School Board was also on both ballots, including two- and four-year seats. All candidates on the ballots advance to November regardless of Tuesday's outcome.
Union County
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Union County Board of Elections, Greg Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, said ballot scanners on voting machines malfunctioned at several precincts — Limestone Township and Buffalo 1 and 2, among them — but didn’t disrupt votes from being cast.
The issue is likely with scrubber brushes on the backside of the scanner, Katherman said, causing the machine to indicate a jam where there was none or, in some cases, pushing some back out. He said he would rescan some ballots after the polls closed.
“It appears the issues are from static electricity as the ballot goes down the chute,” Katherman said of the paper ballot. “Five ballots would go through fine then all of a sudden one would show a jam. You just needed to make sure there really wasn’t a jam.”
“Just to clarify,” county Commissioner Jeff Reber said, “there aren’t any issues with the actual voting.”
“No,” Katherman said.
Union County received 1,590 of the 1,997 mail-in ballots requested as of Monday morning. All of the mail-in ballots received were opened Tuesday morning and would be counted with the polling stations' results, Katherman said.
Of the mail-in ballots returned by voters, 14 were “naked,” or mailed without the security envelope, as of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday. Republican and Democrat election monitors were on-hand to attempt to “cure” the ballot issues by contacting the voters and asking they cast a provisional ballot before the polls closed, Reber said.
Daily Item reporters Marcia Moore and Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.