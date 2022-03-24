HERSHEY — There was once a time that Northumberland Christian's basketball teams' home gymnasium wasn't in Northumberland, or even in Northumberland County.
The Warriors used to trek up to the Winfield Baptist church just outside the Union County village on Route 304 to play their home contests.
Heck even now, the school is housed in an old Rea&Derrick warehouse in the Northumberland, but that didn't stop the Warriors from becoming the best team in the state on Thursday.
Emily Garvin just missed a quadruple-double with 35 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six steals, while Northumberland Christian wrapped Garvin's brilliant career with a Class A state championship, and the school's 99th win over the last four seasons.
"These girls give 100 percent all the time," Northumberland Christian coach Jeff Ulmer said after the victory. "On the floor, in practice, everything they do — it's 100 percent.
"They deserve this."
Thursday's victory seemed similar Saturday's win in the semifinals, which means it wasn't without its tense moments before a huge third-quarter rally.
Garvin picked up her third foul with 4:52 left in the first half after scoring 16 of the Warriors' first 23 points, and the Golden Eagles built an eight-point lead with 2:11 left in the first half.
Garvin never left the floor.
"I polled the rest of the coaches, and they didn't think it was a good idea," Jeff Ulmer said.
The lead never got to double digits, though. Garvin scored with 1:57 left, and the Warriors would pull within three on an Eden Treas 3-pointer, before the Golden Eagles took a five-point lead at halftime.
The second half was all Warriors. Northumberland Christian limited Kennedy Catholic to 2-of-14 shooting from the 3-point line, and outscored Kennedy Catholic 35-18 in the second half.
Garvin shot 18 foul shots in the second half, making 12, while Anna Ulmer scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, nearly mimicking her performance against Williamsburg where she had 12 of her 14 points in the second half.
Kennedy Catholic would be within three points when Bella DiNardo scored on a put back just 20 seconds in the four quarter, but Anna Ulmer knocked down a 3-pointer, and Garvin made four straight foul shots to push the lead back to 56-46.
It would be the Golden Eagles' last gasp as Kennedy Catholic didn't draw any closer than nine points the rest of the fourth quarter.
By the time, Anna Ulmer knocked down 3-of-4 foul shots in the final 25 seconds, the Warriors could barely contain their excitement.
Jeff Ulmer got a chance to clear his bench, and give each Warrior player a hug as they basked in the glow of their crowd.
The buzzer set off a celebration as the Warriors became the first Allegheny Christian Athletic Association team to win a state championship.
"This is crazy," Eden Treas said after celebrating with some classmates and fans at edge of the floor at the Giant Center. "I just don't even know how to put it into words."