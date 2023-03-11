Valley food pantries, and their suppliers — including the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank — are gearing up for a 20 percent increase in the number of people seeking assistance in the wake of a federal cut back of up to $100 in monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments.
As of March 1, the federal government ended the emergency allotment for food provided to low-income people — nearly 30 million Americans — since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials in 32 states and other jurisdictions have been using texts, voicemails, mail, flyers and social media posts — all in multiple languages — to let recipients know that their extra food stamps end after February’s payments.
“With the cutbacks that are happening, I do expect our client numbers to increase,” said Greg Molter, director, Montour County Human Services. “Not because more people will qualify: because more people who already qualify will be missing the funding for food that has been available to them through SNAP.”
“It will be a challenge,” agreed Joe Arthur, CEO, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “We are already seeing the trends of more people needing to use local food pantries. Engagement numbers with our partner agents is already up.
“Cost inflation continues to be a big problem for households. Spending on just about everything has increased.”
Arthur said the price hikes are primarily responsible for the Food Bank being at its second highest level of food distribution in its territory, second only to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, at the end of the SNAP Emergency Allotment, a large amount of purchasing power that SNAP recipients had gotten used to has gone away,” Arthur said. “So in our 27-county territory, we serve, that equates to at a top level of almost 41 million dollars of SNAP benefits per month for those 27 counties.”
That $41 million reduction is more than twice the amount of food value of the Central Food Bank’s entire network that shares with people in need each month, Arthur said.
“So you can see the magnitude there,” he said.
In the 27 counties, 387,000 people are receiving SNAP benefits.
It’s uncertain exactly how this will translate to visits to pantries, and additional amounts of food required to meet the need, but it is expected to be significant.
“We just know that it is substantial, and we have been preparing for the last several months for at least a 15 to 20 percent increase in the amount of service required,” Arthur said.
Those projections do seem to be bearing out, Arthur said, as the last couple of weeks at the Central Food Bank have gotten even busier as food pantries have been preparing for what is coming.
Arthur has been sharing those projections with their donors, with the public, and federal and state legislators. At the federal level, this is the Farm Bill year and SNAP is a huge and critical piece of that.
“So we are making the case for sustainable enhancements at the federal level. We feel this is critically important,” he said.
Meanwhile, the SNAP program, in its original structure, remains.
Initially, all U.S. states participated in the program and provided their residents with more SNAP money. But by January, 18 states had rolled back the extra benefits, often along with the end of local emergency declarations. That reduced aid to more than 10 million Americans.
In 32 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the extra benefits ended with February payments. Starting in March, about 30 million people in 32 states saw cuts in the amounts loaded to their SNAP cards.
“I don’t think this cut in SNAP will affect our established clients as they have been receiving and will continue to receive our distribution monthly,” Molter said. “These folks are also most likely attending the Shiloh food distribution monthly as well. All our clients and those from Shiloh are also qualified to receive food from AGAPE in Bloomsburg who holds a distribution every Thursday.
“So existing (Montour County) clients will continue to have opportunities to receive distributed food items. The cutbacks in their SNAP or food stamps, will only affect what they are able to purchase on their own.”
Molter said his food bank will not be purchasing more food due to the cutback.
“We only get a certain amount of money each year to purchase food items,” he said. “We are granted funds based on the poverty numbers in our county — that number will not change due to this cutback. With that in mind, we will continue to accept whatever food products are available from the USDA as ‘free’ items to supplement our program through the TEFAP (Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program).”
The TEFAP program works hand in hand “with our SFPP (State Food Purchasing Program) to serve the people of our county,” Molter said.
Congress struck a budget deal in late December that traded the emergency SNAP allocations to fund a permanent program to replace school meals during the summer for low-income children.