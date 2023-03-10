230301-sdi-sports-basketball 02.jpg

Robert Inglis/The Daily Item Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels steals the ball away from Shamokin’s Conner Mattern at the end of the second half during Tuesday’s playoff game.

Several PIAA playoff basketball games scheduled for tonight have been moved back to Saturday.

The PIAA has started shifting some games around across the state as the expected snowstorm begins to spread from west to east across Pennsylvania.

The boys playoff doubleheader scheduled for tonight in Lewisburg has been moved back to tomorrow.

On Saturday, Northumberland Christian's boys will play Forest City at 6 p.m. with the Lewisburg boys meeting Littlestown at 7:30 p.m.

Shamokin's boys will now head to Valley View on Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. tip.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags

Trending Video