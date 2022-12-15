SUNBURY — Snow and sleet covered the Valley Thursday, leading to school closures and car accidents.
Interstate 80 Westbound was closed between Northumberland and Clinton counties for several hours due to a multi-vehicle crash around 8 a.m., according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
A state police officer responding to a one-vehicle crash on Park Road in Winfield at about 10:30 a.m. said he had already cited three other motorists who had crashed.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said the public works department has been on top of the weather since the storm was announced.
“Our public works department with the assistance of other departments will be out maintaining the streets during this storm from start to finish,” he said. “We have urged all travelers to use caution and be patient during this time.”
Brosious said Councilwoman Lisa Martina and streets department supervisor Steve Welker have been monitoring the storm.
“They are being very efficient and making sure everyone is safe,” Brosious said.
Mari Carrillo, took her three sons, 8-month-old Jacob, Elias, 4, and Noah, 8, for an afternoon walk.
“Trying to be brave and get outside and get some fresh air despite the weather," she said.
While most heeded the warnings to stay off the road, Danville's Color Avenue Salon owner Alycia Pitcavage said her clients are hardy.
“We are out rain, snow, or shine, people don’t cancer their hair appointments for anything. They just don’t," she said.
The Selinsgrove recycling center at 219 Sassafras St. closed due to the weather. It will reopen Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
Borough officials also remind residents to clear sidewalks of snow and ice within 24 hours of the snowfall ending and not to shovel any snow onto roadways.
Several Valley school districts made the decision to close Wednesday ahead of the storm. Danville Area and Mifflinburg Area school districts held classes virtually, allowing students to learn from home.
Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said when he first learned of the storm, the district also monitored the situation and the decision was made to cancel school.
“Many things go into making the decision to close,” he said. “Based on the information available the decision to close was based on safety at this time.”
Welker said Sunbury street crews were out early Thursday to battle the conditions.
“We were very prepared as we were monitoring this storm and had crews ready,” he said. “We took the slush off the streets early so it didn’t freeze up and we were able to put out seven plow trucks.”
Milton Area, Shamokin Area, Warrior Run and Mount Carmel Area school districts announced schools will have a two-hour delay Friday. As of 6:45 p.m. Thursday evening, no other school districts in the Valley had announced delays or cancellations for Friday classes.