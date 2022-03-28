A snow squall warning is in effect for parts of the Valley until 2:15 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The NWS reports travel conditions could be extremely dangerous during the quickly moving squalls. Bands of heavy snow are moving across Pennsylvania from the west.
There are threats of white-out conditions with heavy blowing snow due to wind gusts of up to 30 mph.
The following interstates could be impacted by the squalls: Interstate 99 near mile marker 85; Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29 along with Route 11 near west of Danville; Route 15 from Lewisburg to near Liberty.
An alert from PennDOT notes drivers should be alert sudden squalls which can strike with little or no warning and quickly cause roads to become snow-covered. Heavy squalls also can cause whiteout conditions, virtually eliminating a driver's visibility. Additionally, falling temperatures, ponded water and blowing and drifting snow can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.
While avoiding or delaying unnecessary travel during winter storms is the safest choice, PennDOT offers this advice if motorists must travel and encounter snow squalls or blowing or drifting snow:
- Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.
- Turn on your headlights. If caught in a snow squall, turn on your hazard lights.
- Stay in your lane and increase your following distance.
- Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.
- Do not drive distracted; your full attention is required.
- Use your defroster and wipers.
- Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.
- During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely pull off the roadway.
- Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.
- Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.
- Always buckle up and never drive impaired.
A heavy snow squall has already caused a multi-vehicle crash that has closed down Interstate 81 near the Minersville exit. Up to 20 cars and trucks were involved in that crash.