Heavy snow squalls will quickly move through the area late this morning and early this afternoon, creating potentially dangerous driving conditions.
A wind advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Steady winds of 15-25 mph are expected with gusts of 45-50 mph mixed in.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, the band of snow will sweep southeast across the state from Erie. It will bring moderate to heavy snow that could reach an inch an hour. The snow combined with the wind would reduce visibility for drivers.
NWS also reports that temperatures will continue to drop, possibly creating dangerous travel conditions and slippery roads.