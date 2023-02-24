MIFFLINBURG — State parks are often go-to vacation spots in warmer weather. But few people think of visiting during the winter months.
“Some people believe that state parks close after Labor Day and open on Memorial Day, and that is not the case at all,” said Raymond B. Winter State Park Manager Michael Crowley. “We are open every day of the year, and the offseason is a great time to visit parks.”
SnowFest is an annual celebration to remind people of that fact.
According to Crowley, SnowFest began in 1997, and each year since has drawn anywhere from 400 to 1,000 people. It will be held again this Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m.
The event will include programs and winter crafts at the Environmental Learning Center, a silent auction, food concessions and a 3.5-mile trail race. Visitors can also learn about all of the ways they can enjoy the state park during winter, as well as explore the trails, and visit the lake, beach and dam.
Crowley said the silent auction and the 3.5-mile run both continue to be popular each year.
The trail race, run by the Mid Penn Trailblazers, will begin at 1 p.m. Pre-registration was required by Feb. 19.
Many local businesses have supplied items and gift certificates for the silent auction, organized by the Friends of RB Winter. Bids must be placed by 3 p.m., and payment must be made either by check or cash.
All proceeds from the silent auction will go back into the park. In just its first couple of years, the Friends of RB Winter donated playground mulch, playground equipment, four park benches and AED equipment. In addition, the Mid Penn Trailblazers donated an AED to the park. Crowley said the fundraisers are a great way for visitors to feel more involved, while also helping to keep the park updated.
Mary Marshall is chair of the Friends of RB Winter, an all-volunteer organization formed in May 2021 under the leadership and guidance of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Their mission, Marshall said, is “to conserve, support and protect the park’s resources by promoting education, responsible recreation and stewardship for present and future generations.”
She said SnowFest is a great time to learn more about the park and to enjoy the outdoors, as well as connect with local community members and organizations.
“For more than a decade, I have been attending SnowFest and have many fond memories from the event — especially when my daughter was younger,” she said. “We would often win items at the silent auction, cheer on the runners, hike the trails, learn something new, and of course get a selfie with Smokey the Bear.
“Our hope is that this year, others will begin or continue their own tradition of attending SnowFest at R.B. Winter,” she said.
A number of organizations are supporting the event this year: Bald Eagle Mountain Bike Association, Evangelical Community Hospital EMS, Linn Conservancy, Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Penns Valley Conservation Association, S.T.R.I.K.E. K9 Search and Rescue, Seven Mountains Audubon, Smokey Bear, Sugar Valley Snow Riders, The Friends of R. B. Winter State Park, Trout Unlimited and the Union County Conservation District.
Crowley said he is once again looking forward to SnowFest.
“It is just a great event, and it is awesome to see people in the park, enjoying it.”
Marshall encourages the public to come out and enjoy SnowFest, but also to enjoy the park at other times of the year.
“We are one of only a few states that do not charge entrance fees to our parks, thereby eliminating financial barriers that prevent many people from being able to access spaces that benefit their health and wellness,” she said.
By visiting and supporting R.B. Winter, she said, “we can help ensure that local community members, as well as visitors to our area, can experience all the joys of the outdoors and develop skills and hobbies that can lead to more fulfillment in their lives.”