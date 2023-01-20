PennDOT anti-icing trucks are expected to be out Sunday morning pretreating well-traveled roads in the region, including the four Susquehanna Valley counties, in anticipation of a winter storm that could stretch from the afternoon into the night.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak said the storm won't be significant, at least compared to most seen in Central Pennsylvania, but it could still present some tricky travel conditions.
"We're going to have a storm moving in on Sunday, probably in the Valley there it'll be wet snow that may be mixed with some rain — starting around noon or shortly after and continuing into the night," he said. "The tough part is that for most of the time the snow is falling it will be above freezing. It may have a tough time accumulating on roads."
Gresiak said the most likely time that it could cause a driving hazard is between 5 and 7 p.m., right after the sun goes down and the temperature dips a bit.
"It's not what most people in the area would call a significant storm, but considering we haven't had much snow this year — I don't think we've had any this month — some people might think winter's over and a couple inches of snow could cause some people to start sliding around," he said.
Gresiak said the Valley has seen about seven inches of snow total since November which he said was probably a little below average. He doesn't expect the number to move much over the next few weeks either.
There is another storm coming Wednesday, but like many of the storms the Valley has experienced this winter, it is likely to be messy mixed precipitation, he said.
"That one looks like the type of system that starts out with freezing rain, frozen precipitation and goes over to rain," Gresiak said. "It's going to be a messy situation Wednesday on into Wednesday night."
After Wednesday's system moves on, things should calm down as far as storms are concerned, but the back-and-forth mild and cold temperatures should continue, including a cold stretch Thursday through Saturday of next week.
"(But) not as cold as back in December and probably not as long-lasting," he said.
PennDOT pre-treatment
Expecting the chance of precipitation and freezing temperatures, PennDOT will likely deploy vehicles Sunday to pre-treat high-volume roads across all of District 3, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.
The trucks wet highways with a salt brine which lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming on pavement in the early stages of a storm. While precipitation is falling, crews will be working around the clock to keep roads passable, PennDOT said in a news release.
PennDOT officials warn to drive cautiously because roads that look wet, especially bridges and highway ramps, may be icy.