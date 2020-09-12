MIDDLEBURG — No voter fraud was detected in the 167 Snyder County mail-in ballots from last June's primary election that were examined by a handwriting expert.
"This is the outcome we were hoping for," said Commissioner Adam Ewig.
The county hired a handwriting specialist from the Roaring Springs firm, Lesnevich & Detwiler, to examine mail-in ballots after board Chairman Joe Kantz, County Clerk Tony Phillips and Elections Director Debbie Bilger noticed during the vote tally what appeared to be about a dozen write-in votes in the same handwriting cast from 13 different precincts.
"Being the first-ever Pennsylvania election to utilize mail-in ballots, the board had some concerns with this new way of voting when it came to some ballots containing write-in votes," a statement released late Friday by the county said.
The board approved spending between up to $4,800 on the forensic examination. Kantz said they spent $3,500.
Only two of the 167 ballots reviewed by the experts appeared to have been written by the same individual, the county's statement said.
"We believe that in both cases it was probably a person filling out a ballot for their spouse," Kantz said, adding that "while we don't approve of this, election law does allow for a voter who votes at the polls to have a person help them."
Kantz said the ballot review was necessary to ensure no fraud was committed.
"Our number one job as an election board is to make sure every registered voter gets their one vote and that the election is carried out in a safe and secure manner," he said.
The review should also assure voters, said Commissioner Chuck Steininger.
“We know that in Snyder County, every voter’s signature on the outside envelope containing their returned ballot is scrutinized and voters can feel confident that their ballot is counted just as it should be.”