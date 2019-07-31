MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Prison has reduced its fee for boarding out-of-county inmates in an attempt to stem a projected $500,000 revenue shortfall.
The county commissioners approved lowering the per-inmate boarding fee from $72 a day to $65 and has already seen an increase in the inmate population, board chairman Joe Kantz said.
The county jail has been losing money in large part to the loss of out-of-county boarders to surrounding county jails that charge a lower per diem rate, he said.
"We were being undercut," Kantz said.