MIDDLEBURG — There is no planned tax increase under the preliminary $26.3 million Snyder County spending plan for 2023 which contains a 3 percent pay raise for employees.
Chief Clerk Tony Phillips told the commissioners Tuesday that the budget includes all the programs, services and projects the departments have requested and will have to be pared before a final spending plan is adopted on Dec. 20.
He said there is no need for a tax increase.
"The tricky thing is it looks better than it is," said Phillips, noting that the budget includes about $6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, a one-time funding source which was earmarked for salary reimbursements.
The spending plan includes a 3 percent wage increase for county employees as well as dental insurance and lower deductions for health insurance.
"It's going to look like a 5 percent pay increase for some," said board Chairman Joe Kantz due to the pay raise, new dental insurance benefit and lower medical costs.
Phillips said the 3 percent pay hike is "more than we've done in the past" and was approved to help employees manage inflation and higher costs.
He credited department leaders with being fiscally responsible but said there will be a conversation with each to discuss ways to further control costs.
The public will have a chance to review the preliminary $26,346,326 spending plan until the final budget is approved Dec. 20.