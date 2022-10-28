Snyder County will provide financial aid to municipalities offering recycling instead of opening a countywide center.
The commissioners have been reviewing recycling method options for months after Freeburg closed its recycling center due to misuse and other municipalities restricted use to residents.
"We initially thought about building one countywide recycling center," said county board chairman Joe Kantz, who along with commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig toured neighboring county centers as they considered alternatives.
In the end, Kantz said, "it made no sense" since the six municipalities who operate recycling centers have different methods. Some allow all county residents to use their facility and others limit it to municipal residents or charge a fee.
The commissioners are offering each municipality, the boroughs of Freeburg and Selinsgrove and the townships of Freeburg, Monroe, Penn and Spring, funds to erect fencing, a gate, money collection system and one surveillance camera.
In exchange for accepting the funding, the municipality would have to open its center to all county residents and charge a nominal fee, Kantz said.
"They get to keep the money," he said.
Snyder County Recycling Coordinator Trish Treaster sent out letters with the county's offer to each of the six municipalities and asked them to respond no later than Friday, Nov. 4.
As of Friday, none of the municipalities have responded to the county's offer, she said.
Kantz said Freeburg has received a grant and plans to reopen its center.
Monroe Township Secretary-Treasurer Stephanie McKinney said she is also applying for a grant through the state Department of Environmental Protection to install a fee collection and surveillance system at its recycling center.
She said the supervisors will likely limit the use to township residents.
"If we took the county up on its offer we would have to open it to all county residents," McKinney said.