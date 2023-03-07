MIDDLEBURG — Jeanne Weber consulted with her five children before filing a petition to seek an eighth, four-year term as a Snyder County auditor.
"I debated it because of my age. Would people think I'm crazy?" the 94-year-old Middleburg resident said. "I figure mentally if I'm able to do it, why not. It keeps me active and my mind alert. I've never been one to sit around and do nothing."
Dan Weber, of Shamokin Dam, was supportive of his mother's decision.
"It gives her a feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment, and she's in good health," the 67-year-old retired school teacher said.
Weber has been an active community member all her life. Describing her as "a busy, enthusiastic" person, Dan Weber learned of many of his mother's achievements as he researched her background a few years ago.
Raised in Selinsgrove, she met future husband, Dr. William Weber, while attending nursing school. Following their wedding in 1950, the couple settled in Snyder County where they raised five children.
Weber managed the finances of her husband's private medical practice for a time but focused much of her energy in the early years of their marriage raising their children, Susie, Barbara, William II, Dan and Rebecca and participating in scouting organizations.
"I started going to PTA meetings," she said of her interest in their education which led to her election to the Midd-West School Board for three, six-year terms from the early 1960s to the early 1980s.
Following her husband's death in 1987, Weber remained involved in the community. She served on the Snyder County Housing Authority and was a 65-year member of the Women's Club until it disbanded a few years ago.
In 1995, she was invited to run for county auditor.
"I knew nothing about this but I decided to try it," Weber said.
Turns out she enjoyed the work, learning about the workings of each of the county offices at a job where she spends about six hours a day, four days a week from January through April for a per-diem rate of $213.
In the Middleburg courthouse office she shares with auditors Vickii Kepner — a 16-year veteran — and Timothy Kniss, who has served for eight years, Weber is the senior auditor.
"She's in charge and she sets us straight," said Kniss.
Weber sits at a desk in the center of the room in a chair with a small pillow. Using a worn, wooden ruler left by former auditor Woody Walters, Weber pores over numbers on a spreadsheet, occasionally sipping from a cup of tea or water she keeps next to tins of chocolates and hard candies that she pops in her mouth throughout the day.
"They keep my mouth from getting dry," she explains, adding that her eyesight benefited from cataract surgery a few years ago
Weber hopes to be able to continue serving as an auditor with Kniss and Kepner, who are also seeking reelection this year.
She encourages others to step up and serve their community in some way.
"If you don't like the way things are going, do something about it," Weber said.