Bill French confirmed this afternoon that he has completed the purchase of Wood-Mode's assets following the closure of the custom-cabinet maker in May.
The Middleburg businessman had been negotiating to purchase the Wood-Mode assets and restart the company since late June.
French said he has already hired 14 people and expects to begin hiring others, including maintenance personnel, sales, production workers and purchasing agents over the next few weeks.
More details will be published when they become available.