Snyder County businessman Bill French says he has an agreement in principle to purchase Wood-Mode and its assets.
If everything falls into place in the next few weeks, French said, he will take over the assets of Wood-Mode, including the Wood-Mode name, all the buildings and factories and other properties, including Selinsgrove-based Wood-Metals.
"There will be a number of challenges," he said Friday afternoon. "I didn't want to let all the scared people and dealers give up."
French, owner Professional Building Systems of PA in Snyder County, sent an email out Friday to dealers about the sale. French wrote that he expects "completion of the purchase within the next three weeks. Over those three weeks we will be speaking with dealers about their orders, and beginning to get in touch with a number of Wood-Mode employees about starting work."
Wood-Mode shut down without notice on May 13, putting 938 people out work. The custom-cabinet maker had been in business for 77 years before its closure.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.