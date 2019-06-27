The Snyder County Coalition for Kids has created the Snyder County Wood-Mode Families Assistance Fund to provide financial assistance to Snyder Counties families who have been affected by the recent closure of Wood-Mode, Inc.
“Parental job loss can be a traumatic experience for children,” said Mike Piecuch, the Coalition’s chair. “In the wake of Wood-Mode’s sudden closing, we wanted to find a way to let these kids and their families know that the community cares and supports them.”
The fund was initially created with the support of a generous anonymous donor, and grown to benefit even more children through a substantial gift from the George & Doris Robinson Memorial Golf Tournament, Piecuch said.
Requests for financial assistance from the fund will be reviewed on a revolving basis by a panel appointed by the Coalition’s board of directors. The program will run until Dec. 31. At that point, remaining funds will be distributed to the Meals for Seals and Meals for Mustangs food programs. Managed by the Coalition, these food programs benefit students in the Selinsgrove Area and Midd-West school districts.
Additional assistance is available to families in Snyder County and beyond affected by the Wood-Mode closure through a separate fund, the Wood-Mode Working Family Fund. Referrals for assistance from that fund may be made to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency, or the CSO Community Action Agency.
For more information about the Coalition, or to access a Snyder County Wood-Mode Families Assistance Fund request form, visit www.SCC4K.org.