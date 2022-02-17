MIDDLEBURG — Five months after purchasing a house near the courthouse in the borough, the Snyder County Commissioners are negotiating to buy another property.
The board is currently working on the purchase of 31 W. Market St. a home located between the courthouse and 35 W. Market St, which was purchased by the county in September for $65,900, county board Chairman Joe Kantz said.
The house at 35 W. Market will be renovated and serve as the county Emergency Services and Planning offices.
No specific plans have been announced for the 31 W. Market St. property.