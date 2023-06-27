MIDDLEBURG — Virtual drug and alcohol assessments will be offered at the Snyder County Prison to aid in reducing the number of days alleged offenders remain in the facility awaiting court hearings.
The Snyder County commissioners approved Tuesday a service agreement with Pyramid Healthcare to facilitate telehealth drug and alcohol assessments at a cost of $150 per assessment beginning July 10.
The cost will be covered by a portion of the $1.7 million in opioid settlement funds the county will receive over 10 years, Chief Clerk Tony Phillips said. To date, the county has received $102,000, he said.
Chief Probation Officer Colin Devanney said the assessments will be offered on a voluntary basis to all incoming inmates within seven to 14 days of arrival.
The plan, he said, is to get as many inmates assessed prior to a preliminary hearing before a district judge which could aid in bail being approved and defendants released from jail pending further court hearings.
"It's easier to get a bail modification at the magisterial judge stage than the Court of Common Pleas and reduces the number of days in jail for an inmate," Devanney said.
Presently, he said, the average number of days an inmate spends in Snyder County Prison is 82 days.
CMSU officials in December requested funding from the opioid settlement to expand its Warm Handoff program offered to addicts and overdose survivors in Snyder County but Commissioner Adam Ewig said there isn't a lot of support for it.
"We don't have the numbers to warrant it," he said, adding that other agencies are invited to request some of the funds from opioid settlement.