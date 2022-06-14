MIDDLEBURG — Another property adjacent to the Snyder County Courthouse has been purchased by the county leaders.
Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig Tuesday signed a sales agreement to purchase 31 W. Market St. for $225,000.
The county is paying with cash, Kantz said.
In September, the county spent $65,900 to buy a house at 35 W. Market St. which will be remodeled to accommodate the county Emergency Services and Planning offices currently located in the basement of the courthouse.
Kantz said plans for the most recent house purchase will be announced in about a month.
"It's all part of a plan to save money for the county and bring in more tax revenue," he said.