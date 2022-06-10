MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County commissioners toured a Centre County recycling center Tuesday afternoon as they pursue alternatives to recycling methods in its municipalities.
Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig have been working with planning officials and municipalities on ways to improve recycling efforts county-wide as areas like Freeburg, Monroe and Penn Township limit access to its facilities.
Freeburg closed its recycling center late last year due to misuse and Penn Township has restricted access to its center to permit-holding residents. Monroe Township also recently limited hours of access and is considering installing a gate to further restrict access due to misuse.
As the county assists municipalities in finding solutions, the commissioners are exploring other recycling options. Kantz said the end result will most likely involve residents paying a fee to recycle.