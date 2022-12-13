SELINSGROVE — Dealing with trauma, suicide prevention and the consequences of poor choices were the topics at Tuesday's annual Snyder County Coalition for Kids conference at Susquehanna University's Degenstein Center.
Ken Montrose of the Greenbriar Treatment Center in Washington, Pa., kicked off the conference attended by about 100 educators and court and social services professionals with a 90-minute discussion on how to treat survivors of trauma.
"Most people are pretty resilient," he said, adding that it still may take a few extra steps to address problems that result from a traumatic experience, including depression, substance abuse disorders or health issues.
Montrose detailed how to address a client who suffers from or may have issues due to trauma.
"The core message is empathy. We have to see it through (survivors') eyes," said Michael Piecuch, coordinator of the conference and Snyder County's top prosecutor. "We'll have better outcomes if we start where they are. Be victim-focused, trauma-informed."
For trauma survivors, being in a safe, supportive and consistent environment where routine may be maintained is key, said Montrose.
Don't rush treatment or a client's involvement in it, and "provide hope," he said.
"I want to collaborate with survivors of trauma. They are the experts in their recovery," Montrose said. "Instead of asking, 'What's wrong with you?' ask 'What has worked for you?'"
Groups more prone to trauma include police, firefighters, military and nurses. The LGBTQ community is also largely at risk of exposure to trauma and a majority of the homeless problem is due to trauma and "people running away from horrible situations," he said.
Alcohol aggravates the problem, said Montrose, citing a study that found that 40 percent of admissions to U.S. trauma centers in 2020 tested positive for alcohol.
"Drinking (alcohol) makes our clients vulnerable," he said.
For survivors, Montrose recommends joining a support group. "Sorrow shared is halved. Joy shared is doubled," he said.
For staff working with traumatized survivors, he said, it's important for them to be well-trained and to take care of themselves.
"Everybody is working in this field because of human misery," Montrose said.
Other speakers at the event were Heather Shnyder of Transitions of PA and Martin Lockett, a former Oregon resident who spent nearly 18 years in prison after killing two people in a drunk driving crash.
The Snyder County Coalition for Kids was established in 2012 with the mission of promoting youth development and preventing dependency through county-wide collaboration.