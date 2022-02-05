A 32-year-old Snyder County corrections officer is charged with attempting to sexually assaulting an inmate.
Lindsay N. Dyer, 32, of Beavertown, was arraigned Friday after state police at Selinsgrove charged her with third-degree felony criminal attempt of institutional sexual assault, court records said.
Police said Dyer conspired to have sex with a 39-year-old inmate from Huntingdon, provided him sexually explicit photographs and letters and engaged in sexually explicit telephone conversations with the inmate.
Dyer was released from custody in lieu of $15,000 unsecured bail.