A 32-year-old Snyder County corrections officer is charged with sexually assaulting an inmate.
Lindsay N. Dyer, 32, of Beavertown, was arraigned Friday after state police at Selinsgrove charged her with third-degree felony criminal attempt of institutional sexual assault, court records said.
Police said Dyer conspired to have sex with a 39-year-old inmate from Huntingdon, provided him sexually explicit photographs and letters and engaged in sexually explicit telephone conversations with the inmate.
Dyer was released from custody in lieu of $15,000 unsecured bail.