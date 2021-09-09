MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County and the Teamsters Union Local 764 representing about 35 county jail corrections officers approved a three-year contract this week.
The agreement gives the employees a 3 percent pay hike this year; a 2.5 percent increase next year and a 2 percent pay increase in 2023.
The last bargaining agreement expired at the end of 2020, but the pay raises will be retroactive to March 27.
Commissioner Joe Kantz said the main sticking point was compensatory payments. The two sides agreed that the amount would be capped during the life of the contract.
— MARCIA MOORE