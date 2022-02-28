MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Courthouse was evacuated for about 30 minutes early this morning when employees smelled smoke and alerted the Middleburg Fire Department.
Commissioner Adam Ewig said 15 employees were in the building at about 7:30 a.m. when the fire department was called.
While nothing was found by firefighters, Ewig said, the county commissioners later determined that a motor in an electric heater located in a stairwell had burned out and caused the smoke.
The heater has been disconnected and will be replaced during an already scheduled upgrade of the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, he said.
The county has hired engineering firm, GPI Inc., at a cost of $115,765, to do the work, which was the lowest of three bids, said Chief Clerk Tony Phillips.
He expects the replacement of the courthouse's HVAC system will be about $1.5 million.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said a portion of the $8 million in COVID-19 relief funds will be used for the project.