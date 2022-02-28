MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County Courthouse was evacuated for about 30 minutes early this morning when employees smelled smoke and alerted the Middleburg Fire Department.
Commissioner Adam Ewig said 15 employees were in the building at about 7:30 a.m. when the fire department was called.
While nothing was found by firefighters, Ewig said, county employees later determined that a motor in an electric heater located in a stairwell had burned out and caused the smoke.
The heater has been disconnected and will be replaced during an already scheduled upgrade of the building's heating system, he said.