Christopher T. Fernanders will face the death penalty if convicted of the July 10 shooting deaths of his former wife and her friend outside a Monroe Township restaurant.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch filed a motion in court Tuesday listing the reasons for his intention to seek capital punishment if the 55-year-old Fernanders is convicted of two counts of felony murder of his ex-wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg.
The pair were gunned down in the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant parking lot in front of several witnesses. Several bullets that were fired by the suspect also struck the restaurant.
Campbell had filed for and received a protection-from-abuse (PFA) order against Fernanders just a few weeks before the slayings after he threatened her life. The court order barred Fernanders from possessing a firearm.
Police said they found a GPS tracker on Campbell's vehicle and evidence in Fernanders' home that he had purchased the same type of tracker. Police also found material for making a home-made gun similar to the weapon used in the shootings at his home.
In the filing of aggravating circumstances, Piecuch listed the additional felony crimes Fernanders faces in connection with the killings, including felony unlawful possession of a weapon, discharge of a weapon into an occupied structure, stalking and violation of a court order.
Fernanders is represented by Edward "E.J." Rymsza, of Williamsport, and Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg.
"It does not come as a surprise" that the prosecutor will seek the death penalty in the case, Rymsza said.
Piecuch said the formal arraignment of Fernanders scheduled for Tuesday has been waived, giving the defense 90 days to file pretrial motions.