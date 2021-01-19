Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable.