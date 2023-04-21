SELINSGROVE — Six Selinsgrove Dance Studio students auditioned to attend the prestigious Joffrey Ballet summer program and all of them were accepted.
"I knew they would do well, but you can't expect to get in," said instructor and Selinsgrove Dance Studio owner Traci Hoke.
Accepted into the five-week summer program were Brenna Kobel, 13; Sophia Dively, 12; Ethan Cooper, 11; Piper Sprenkel, 12; Audrey Weller and Abigail Troxell,
Sprenkel and Troxell opted not to attend the training in New York City, but the four others have chosen to spend a week at Joffrey where they will take ballet classes and work with professional dance choreographers.
"It's intense. They will train seven, eight hours a day," said Hoke.
The audition "was a little intimidating," said Kobel, a Selinsgrove Area Middle School student, who is looking to improve her dancing ability.
"It's a good opportunity," said Dively, a Midd-West Middle School student.
Cooper, a Shikellamy sixth-grader, has been taking dance lessons since he was 3.
"I want to be a better dancer," he said.
"I think we'll learn things," said Sprenkel, a Selinsgrove Area Middle School student.
Both Troxell and Weller, Middle School students at Selinsgrove, described the auditioning experiencing as an enjoyable and "challenging" experience.
"It motivates me," said Troxell of the positive response she received.
In the 30 years since Hoke opened the dance studio in Selinsgrove, several of her students have attended the Joffrey summer course but it's been a few years since any have auditioned.
"They'll get a lot more out of the dance classes (at Joffrey) than just learning dances. They'll learn discipline and independence," she said.
The Selinsgrove Dance Studio is located at 1 Market St. in the borough and offers classes for all ages. For more information, visit selinsgrovedancestudio.com.