MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Chief Deputy Treasurer Larissa Hauck plans to seek the treasurer position in 2023.
Hauck, a Republican, has served as deputy treasurer for 11 years with Treasurer Debra Kratzer, who is retiring at the end of her term.
In her duties as deputy treasurer, Hauck works with 21 municipal tax collectors; issues games of chance, hunting, fishing and dog licenses; completes and submits monthly and yearly state reports and collects local occupancy hotel taxes.
Kratzer, who has served three, four-year terms as treasurer, supports Hauck's candidacy.
"She knows the job and handles a lot of it," said Kratzer.
Prior to joining the county treasurer’s office, Hauck worked in the retail sector for 13 years, giving her experience working with the public.
“My commitment as treasurer will be to all the residents of Snyder County with honesty, respect and dedication,” she said
A 1998 Selinsgrove High School graduate, Hauck is a member of the Snyder County Republican Women’s Council, has been a volunteer leader in the Snyder County 4-H program for 15 years and served on the 4-H foundation board of directors.
She and her husband, Ronnie, have two children and reside in Jackson Township.
For more information, contact haucklarissa@yahoo.com or visit www.larissa4treasurer.com.