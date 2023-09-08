SNYDER COUNTY — As work on the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project continues, residents of Snyder County can expect continued detours throughout the next few months.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineer Ted Deptula provided the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee with a timeline on the detours Friday.
The Park Road detour will only continue for a few more weeks, but will be followed by a detour around Fisher Road, which will be in place until mid- to late-fall, according to the engineer.
Deptula said Sunbury Road will likely also be detoured until late fall or early winter. The detour around Mill, App and Airports roads will possibly continue until the end of the year.
The southern section of the CSVT is 36 percent complete, according to Deptula.
— ANNA WIEST