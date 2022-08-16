MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Director of Elections Caleb Shaffer is leaving the position Sept. 2.
The county commissioners received Shaffer's resignation Tuesday.
He's been director of the county elections office since March 2021 and is leaving to take a job as an account manager covering Central and Eastern Pennsylvania for ES&S, a voting machine manufacturer.
"I'll be supporting elections offices just like this," Shaffer said.
He plans to aid the county in finding his successor.
"I hope to be involved in the process," Shaffer said. "These positions are tough to fill."