SELINSGROVE — After announcing her candidacy for district judge in eastern Snyder County, Kate Reid is clarifying her residency.
A former Middlecreek Township resident, Reid has moved to Selinsgrove which is within the area of the district judge office she is seeking to hold.
In an email sent to members of the Snyder County Republican Committee, Reid, submitted her resignation to the committee and explained that she has provided documents supporting her residency in Monroe Township.
The veteran Snyder County sheriff deputy is seeking election to the six-year term of district judge now held by John H. Reed, who is not running for a third term this year.
Attorney Greg Stuck, of Hummels Wharf, is also a candidate for the seat.