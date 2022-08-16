MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County commissioners took action Tuesday to sever its contract with food vendor Aramark after failing to reach an agreement over a dispute about the service at Snyder County Prison.
The county has had a food services contract with Aramark since 2009 and last year extended it for three years.
However, like many other companies, Aramark has had staffing and supply issues that have impacted the service at the jail, Commissioner Adam Ewig said.
Despite several discussions, county Solicitor Bob Cravitz said, the company was unable to address the problems.
On Tuesday, the commissioners voted to notify Aramark they will terminate the contract on Jan. 1, 2023.
The county will be seeking requests for proposals from other food companies to serve the jail.