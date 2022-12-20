MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach has raised more than $200,000 in private donations for a new mobile command center.
The custom-designed unit is a 44-foot trailer that will allow emergency responders to dispatch 911 from any location and serve as storage for the county's drone and utility terrain vehicle, Shambach said.
"It puts all the resources in one spot," he said. "If you request our drone, you get everything."
He has raised about $226,000 from Snyder County businesses for the purchase of the $136,000 unit and $40,000 equipment.
Hummel Station LLC, of Shamokin Dam, was the largest contributor of funds.
"There are a lot of reasons (companies) could see the value in" a mobile command center, said Commissioner Joe Kantz. "It's not just a community but a regional resource."
Since he raised about $40,000 more than needed for the unit and donations continue to be sent in by area companies, Shambach requested and received approval from county commissioners to set up a separate bank account and use the funds for any hydraulic repairs it may need.