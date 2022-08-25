MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Emergency Management Director Derick Shambach tested a newly acquired drone in Charles Park Wednesday as several other first responders looked on.
“It’s definitely a new experience for me and it will be a great asset,” said Trish Treaster, an EMA Services administrative assistant who is one of six people being trained to use the drone in cases of emergency.
The drone will be used in search and rescue, fugitive apprehension, storm assessment and other emergencies.
The county received $47,000 from Hummel Station to purchase the drone, equipped with a spotlight, flare capability and thermal imaging and has a 45-minute flight time and three batteries, as well as provide training to several county employees.
“It’s quite important to have a corporate donor provide an asset at no cost to taxpayers,” said Sheriff John Zechman, who along with Shambach, Treaster, Shamokin Dam Police Chief Timothy Bremigen, Middleburg police officer Chad Thomas and Fred Wagner, an EMA coordinator in Beavertown, have received or are being trained to use the drone.
Shambach has completed training and is certified to fly the drone but hasn’t yet put the equipment to the test. He expects it will be used extensively.
“It’s already been requested five or six times by surrounding counties,” he said.
Shambach has filed a waiver request with the FAA to allow the drone to be flown at night and in otherwise prohibited areas, including near the Penn Valley Airport and county jail.
County Commissioner Adam Ewig came out to see the drone being tested Wednesday and said the new technology will be a good resource for residents.
In cases of emergency requiring aircraft, Snyder County has had to rely on state police which has the closest helicopter in Reading, said Zechman.
“That can take 45 minutes to an hour,” Ewig said. “The drone we have is right here.”
The drone will also be useful for the county’s Project Lifesaver program, which allows residents with young children or older family members who are prone to wandering to install a bracelet or some other detection device on the individual, said Shambach.
Hummel Station maintenance manager Steve Smith did not return a call Wednesday, but Shambach said the Selinsgrove company has partnered with the county on other projects, including providing law enforcement with $140,000 in new radio equipment in the past year.